Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Haier Smart Home Stock Down 1.1 %

HRSHF opened at $3.67 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

About Haier Smart Home

(Get Rating)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

