Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.58) to €2.60 ($2.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.15) to €2.20 ($2.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.50 ($2.69) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.31) to €2.40 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

ISNPY opened at $16.50 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

