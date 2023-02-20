iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

iA Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $66.76 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

