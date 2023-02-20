Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kerry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.86.

Kerry Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KRYAY opened at $99.86 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

