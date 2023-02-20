JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 785

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 925 ($11.23) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,198.80.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

