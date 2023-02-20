Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$75.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

