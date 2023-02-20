Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on shares of Pro Medicus in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

