ICON Public (ICLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public Trading Down 1.0 %

ICLR stock opened at $227.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

