IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IAA opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.45. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 875,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,032,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

