Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.40.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

