Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RANJY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.40.
