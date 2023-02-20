NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuVasive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.