Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

STLFF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

