RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

(Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.