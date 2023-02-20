Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $92.52 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

