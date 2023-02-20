QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 410 ($4.98) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QNTQY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is -77.46%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

