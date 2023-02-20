Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WIX opened at $85.40 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Wix.com

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

