Dana (DAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

