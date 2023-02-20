Public Storage (PSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PSA opened at $299.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 496,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 389.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

