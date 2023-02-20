Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $73.45 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

Further Reading

