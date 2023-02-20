Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Qt Group Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $73.45 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.
About Qt Group Oyj
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qt Group Oyj (QTGPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.