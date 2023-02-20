Comparing OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OKYO Pharma and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Denali Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.74%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics -273.34% -33.85% -23.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$5.43 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $110.69 million 37.45 -$290.58 million ($2.47) -12.36

OKYO Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Denali Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain. OKYO Pharma Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

