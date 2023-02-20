Reviewing CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma N/A N/A -$97.91 million ($1.09) -5.04 Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.52 $2.05 billion $0.66 23.68

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than CTI BioPharma. CTI BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

99.4% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma N/A -5,105.50% -97.28% Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.84% 12.43% 5.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CTI BioPharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67

CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.36%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given CTI BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats CTI BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

