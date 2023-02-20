Reviewing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.08%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 21.56 -$6.05 million N/A N/A Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.28 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

