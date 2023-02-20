MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) vs. Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Critical Survey

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and Rani Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00 Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 107.98 -$8.33 million ($1.20) -4.96

Rani Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MusclePharm. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Rani Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MusclePharm and Rani Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rani Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.75%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% Rani Therapeutics N/A -25.86% -23.88%

Risk and Volatility

MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats MusclePharm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

(Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.