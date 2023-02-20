Head-To-Head Comparison: ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ENEVA S A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About ENEVA S A/S

(Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.