Qudian (NYSE:QD) & Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) Head to Head Contrast

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54% Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Qudian and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $1.34 billion 0.25 $92.44 million ($0.54) -2.48 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.39 $3.50 million $0.82 1.54

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netcapital beats Qudian on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

