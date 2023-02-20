Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 0.8 %

Educational Development stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

