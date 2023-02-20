Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

