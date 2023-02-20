ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

