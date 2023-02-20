StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

