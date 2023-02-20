The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

