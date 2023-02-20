Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Capital Management purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

