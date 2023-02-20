Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

