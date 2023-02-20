First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

First Capital stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.