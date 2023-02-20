Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

FORD stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

