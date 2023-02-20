Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.