Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.84.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
