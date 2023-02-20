Comparing Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Root has a consensus target price of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 149.84%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62% Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SiriusPoint and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Root’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.54 $58.10 million ($3.23) -2.24 Root $345.40 million 0.25 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.25

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Root. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Root on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.