Comparing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42% Sintx Technologies -1,008.44% -72.19% -53.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iRhythm Technologies and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $151.82, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,496.71%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $380.11 million 8.93 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -26.09 Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 2.15 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.