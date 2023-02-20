CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) versus East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Head-To-Head Survey

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 83.16%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.98 $326.60 million $1.73 6.60 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares CI Financial and East Resources Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99% East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18%

Summary

CI Financial beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

