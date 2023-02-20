CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, STF Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

