AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.1 %

ATRC stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

