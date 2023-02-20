Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RIG stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.93. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Barclays downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Transocean by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 1,293.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Transocean by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,420 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

