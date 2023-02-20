StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
