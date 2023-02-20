Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.