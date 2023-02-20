EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
Shares of EPR opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPR Properties (EPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.