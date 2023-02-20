EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPR opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 44,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

