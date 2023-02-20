Critical Review: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXT and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 2 4 0 2.67 Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 75.89%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $63.54, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AXT and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 11.20% 6.73% 4.47% Marvell Technology -2.43% 8.50% 5.96%

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXT and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $152.06 million 1.40 $14.57 million $0.36 13.56 Marvell Technology $5.84 billion 6.44 -$421.03 million ($0.16) -275.88

AXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

