Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

WCN stock opened at C$183.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.17. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$148.05 and a twelve month high of C$196.62.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

About Waste Connections

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

