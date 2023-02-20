Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.