Analyzing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A UiPath -34.99% -17.19% -12.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CLPS Incorporation and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A UiPath 0 9 6 0 2.40

Risk and Volatility

UiPath has a consensus price target of $17.97, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $152.02 million 0.23 $4.45 million N/A N/A UiPath $892.25 million 9.63 -$525.59 million ($0.67) -23.19

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats UiPath on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

