Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

BHR opened at $4.78 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

