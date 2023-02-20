Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
NOVA opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
