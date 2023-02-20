Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sunnova Energy International

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Citigroup began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

